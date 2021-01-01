Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (489 against 422 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 106K)
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 188 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.8% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 98.8%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 27 ms
Contrast 1500:1 565:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s +16%
489 nits
Honor 9X Lite
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A21s
82.8%
Honor 9X Lite +2%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
188
Honor 9X Lite +78%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1093
Honor 9X Lite +21%
1324
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
106989
Honor 9X Lite +54%
164532

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9
ROM One UI 2,0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Honor 9X Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Honor 9X Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
Honor 9X Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s +1%
78.8 dB
Honor 9X Lite
78.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A21s. But if the display, performance, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Lite.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
