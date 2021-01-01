Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (119 vs 97 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 106K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 330 and 188 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.8% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 99.6%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 24.2 ms
Contrast 1500:1 871:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s +7%
489 nits
Mate 20 Lite
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A21s +1%
82.8%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
188
Mate 20 Lite +76%
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1093
Mate 20 Lite +18%
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
106989
Mate 20 Lite +52%
162652

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,0 EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s +35%
18:02 hr
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s +39%
17:29 hr
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s +63%
39:38 hr
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB
Mate 20 Lite +6%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 August 2018
Release date June 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A21s. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
