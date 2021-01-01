Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Shows 23% longer battery life (119 vs 97 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 106K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 330 and 188 points
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|82.8%
|82%
|RGB color space
|88.4%
|99.6%
|PWM
|500 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|1500:1
|871:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
188
Mate 20 Lite +76%
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1093
Mate 20 Lite +18%
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106989
Mate 20 Lite +52%
162652
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2,0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|12 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s +35%
18:02 hr
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s +39%
17:29 hr
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s +63%
39:38 hr
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2018
|Release date
|June 2020
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A21s. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1