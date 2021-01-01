Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (119 vs 88 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (489 against 435 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (152K versus 106K)
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 322 and 188 points
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.8% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 98%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 39 ms
Contrast 1500:1 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s +12%
489 nits
P Smart (2019)
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A21s
82.8%
P Smart (2019) +1%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1093
P Smart (2019) +22%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
106989
P Smart (2019) +43%
152985

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2,0 EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s +79%
18:02 hr
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s +56%
17:29 hr
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s +61%
39:38 hr
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB
P Smart (2019) +10%
87 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 December 2018
Release date June 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

