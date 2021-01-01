Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs P20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Huawei P20 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Huawei P20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (119 vs 89 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 109K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 51% higher pixel density (408 vs 270 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (593 against 493 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 270 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 82%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% -
PWM 500 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 4 ms
Contrast 1500:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s
493 nits
P20 Pro +20%
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s +1%
82.8%
P20 Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 820 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
192
P20 Pro +84%
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1129
P20 Pro +24%
1402
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
109472
P20 Pro +142%
264399

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,0 EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s +26%
18:02 hr
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s +32%
17:29 hr
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s +92%
39:38 hr
P20 Pro
20:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
80.3 dB
P20 Pro +6%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced May 2020 March 2018
Release date June 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P20 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

