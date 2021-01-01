Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3650 mAh
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (119 vs 83 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 106K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 56% higher pixel density (422 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (626 against 489 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 82.8% 85.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 99.6%
PWM 500 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 1500:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s
489 nits
Huawei P30 +28%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A21s
82.8%
Huawei P30 +4%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 820 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
188
Huawei P30 +276%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1093
Huawei P30 +134%
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
106989
Huawei P30 +255%
380233

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,0 EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s +33%
18:02 hr
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s +7%
17:29 hr
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s +76%
39:38 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB
Huawei P30 +4%
81.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced May 2020 March 2019
Release date June 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

