Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.