Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Shows 113% longer battery life (119 vs 56 hours)
  • Comes with 2010 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2990 mAh
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 13.07% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • 15% higher pixel density (310 vs 270 PPI)
  • Weighs 53.7 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Nokia 3.1

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 270 ppi 310 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 69.73%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 97.8%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 32.2 ms
Contrast 1500:1 2108:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s +14%
486 nits
Nokia 3.1
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s +19%
82.8%
Nokia 3.1
69.73%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
108280
Nokia 3.1
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI 2,0 Android One
OS size 12 GB 7.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2990 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s +98%
18:02 hr
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s +72%
17:29 hr
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s +311%
39:38 hr
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB
Nokia 3.1 +8%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 May 2018
Release date June 2020 June 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.63 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
