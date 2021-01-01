Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs 5.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Nokia 5.1 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A21s
VS
Nokia 5.1 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1940 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 108K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 294 and 188 points
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
5.1 Plus

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.86 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 287 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 79.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 93.1%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 56.2 ms
Contrast 1500:1 1425:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s
486 nits
5.1 Plus +2%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s +4%
82.8%
5.1 Plus
79.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 820 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
188
5.1 Plus +56%
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1090
5.1 Plus +32%
1437
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
108280
5.1 Plus +37%
148379

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,0 Android One
OS size 12 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB
5.1 Plus +7%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 August 2018
Release date June 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.778 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.885 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

