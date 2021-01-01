Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Nokia 6.1 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Nokia 6.1

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Nokia 6.1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 57% longer battery life (119 vs 76 hours)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.63% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Nokia 6.1

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.8% 74.17%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1500:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s +4%
489 nits
Nokia 6.1
469 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 148.8 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A21s +12%
82.8%
Nokia 6.1
74.17%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Nokia 6.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 508
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s +7%
188
Nokia 6.1
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s +13%
1093
Nokia 6.1
970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
106989
Nokia 6.1
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,0 Android One
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s +70%
18:02 hr
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s +72%
17:29 hr
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s +118%
39:38 hr
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB
Nokia 6.1 +8%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 January 2018
Release date June 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.944 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.82 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

