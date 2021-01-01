Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Nokia G10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Nokia G10

Самсунг Галакси А21с
VS
Нокиа G00
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Nokia G10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (124K versus 101K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 186 and 149 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Nokia G10

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1500:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s
484 nits
Nokia G10
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s +1%
82.8%
Nokia G10
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Nokia G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s +25%
186
Nokia G10
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s +29%
1094
Nokia G10
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s +23%
124471
Nokia G10
101199

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Nokia G10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Nokia G10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
Nokia G10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
79.5 dB
Nokia G10
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 April 2021
Release date June 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A21s. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
2. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
5. Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
6. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Nokia G10
7. Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Nokia G10
8. Nokia G20 vs Nokia G10
9. Nokia 5.4 vs Nokia G10
10. Nokia X10 vs Nokia G10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish