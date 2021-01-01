Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Nord N100 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs OnePlus Nord N100

Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s
VS
Ванплас Норд N100
OnePlus Nord N100

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 108K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 251 and 188 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Nord N100

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 94.6%
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms 35 ms
Contrast 1500:1 1354:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s +7%
486 nits
Nord N100
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s
82.8%
Nord N100
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and OnePlus Nord N100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
188
Nord N100 +34%
251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1090
Nord N100 +13%
1233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
108280
Nord N100 +35%
146209

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2,0 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:10 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Nord N100
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Nord N100
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
Nord N100
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB
Nord N100 +14%
90 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 October 2020
Release date June 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N100. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

