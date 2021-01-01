Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Oppo Realme 8i

Самсунг Галакси А21с
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (131 vs 119 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (541 against 493 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 192 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 84.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1500:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s
493 nits
Realme 8i +10%
541 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s
82.8%
Realme 8i +2%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
192
Realme 8i +182%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1108
Realme 8i +73%
1914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A21s
129443
Realme 8i
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s +3%
18:02 hr
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s +27%
17:29 hr
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
Realme 8i +7%
42:09 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (24th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
79.5 dB
Realme 8i
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 September 2021
Release date June 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 173 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
2. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
5. Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
6. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo Realme 8i
7. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8i
8. Oppo Realme 7 vs Oppo Realme 8i
9. Oppo Realme 7i vs Oppo Realme 8i
10. Oppo Realme 8s 5G vs Oppo Realme 8i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish