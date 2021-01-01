Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Realme C12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Oppo Realme C12

Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s
VS
Оппо Реалми C12
Oppo Realme C12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (493 against 426 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C12
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Realme C12

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1500:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s +16%
493 nits
Realme C12
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s +1%
82.8%
Realme C12
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Oppo Realme C12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s +8%
192
Realme C12
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s +10%
1129
Realme C12
1023
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
109472
Realme C12 +3%
112300

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2,0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 3:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Realme C12
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Realme C12
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
Realme C12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
80.3 dB
Realme C12
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 August 2020
Release date June 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Samsung Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Samsung Galaxy A30s
4. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Samsung Galaxy M31
5. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Samsung Galaxy A10s
6. Oppo Realme C12 or Xiaomi Redmi 9
7. Oppo Realme C12 or Oppo Realme C11
8. Oppo Realme C12 or Vivo Y11 (2019)
9. Oppo Realme C12 or Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
10. Oppo Realme C12 or Oppo Realme C15

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish