Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Samsung Galaxy A21s Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 15W fast charging

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (488 against 397 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 127K)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Reverse charging feature

86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 188 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 88.4% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 30.4 ms - Contrast 1500:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A21s +23% 488 nits Realme C21Y 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A21s +1% 82.8% Realme C21Y 81.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 820 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A21s 188 Realme C21Y +86% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A21s 1105 Realme C21Y +17% 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A21s 127068 Realme C21Y +52% 193186 CPU 35291 66485 GPU 25718 32103 Memory 32247 37779 UX 34753 57506 Total score 127068 193186 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A21s 419 Realme C21Y n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 419 - PCMark 3.0 score 5522 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 12 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A21s 79.5 dB Realme C21Y n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced May 2020 June 2021 Release date June 2020 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A21s. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C21Y.