Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Oppo Realme GT Neo

VS
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Oppo Realme GT Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • 5.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (624K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 144% higher maximum brightness (1195 against 489 nits)
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Realme GT Neo

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 85.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1500:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s
489 nits
Realme GT Neo +144%
1195 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s
82.8%
Realme GT Neo +4%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Oppo Realme GT Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
189
Realme GT Neo +412%
967
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1097
Realme GT Neo +202%
3310
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
123289
Realme GT Neo +407%
624980
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
Realme GT Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2021
Release date June 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.

