Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A03s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (493 against 407 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 192 and 171 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|88.4%
|-
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s +12%
192
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s +12%
1108
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A21s +7%
129443
121222
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|12 GB
|13.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
39:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 139 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A21s. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.
