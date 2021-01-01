Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A03s

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (493 against 407 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 192 and 171 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1500:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s +21%
493 nits
Galaxy A03s
407 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s +1%
82.8%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s +12%
192
Galaxy A03s
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s +12%
1108
Galaxy A03s
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A21s +7%
129443
Galaxy A03s
121222
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 3.0
OS size 12 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:10 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
Galaxy A03s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
79.5 dB
Galaxy A03s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 August 2021
Release date June 2020 August 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 139 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A21s. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

