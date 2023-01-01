Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A04s VS Samsung Galaxy A21s Samsung Galaxy A04s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (487 against 389 nits)

Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (487 against 389 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A21s Price Samsung Galaxy A04s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 540 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 80.7% Display tests RGB color space 88.4% 95.1% PWM 500 Hz Not detected Response time 30.4 ms 20 ms Contrast 1500:1 1291:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A21s +25% 487 nits Galaxy A04s 389 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A21s +3% 82.8% Galaxy A04s 80.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.1 OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:34 hr 12:34 hr Watching video 14:21 hr 13:10 hr Gaming 05:26 hr 06:35 hr Standby 120 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy A21s +1% 35:07 hr Galaxy A04s 34:44 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (117th and 124th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A21s +1% 79.5 dB Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced May 2020 August 2022 Release date June 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A04s. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.