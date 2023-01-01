Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A04s



Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (487 against 389 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 540 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 95.1%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 20 ms
Contrast 1500:1 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A21s +25%
487 nits
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s +3%
82.8%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 820 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s +2%
188
Galaxy A04s
184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A21s +2%
150930
Galaxy A04s
148356
CPU 44624 43206
GPU 25424 25138
Memory 39130 38540
UX 42938 42933
Total score 150930 148356
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A21s
423
Galaxy A04s +20%
508
Max surface temperature 43.2 °C 41.9 °C
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 423 508
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A21s
5464
Galaxy A04s +5%
5716
Web score 4672 5468
Video editing 5129 5889
Photo editing 9340 8306
Data manipulation 3925 4074
Writing score 5248 5674
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:34 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 14:21 hr 13:10 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 06:35 hr
Standby 120 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A21s +1%
35:07 hr
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (117th and 124th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A21s +1%
79.5 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 August 2022
Release date June 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A04s. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (52.9%)
8 (47.1%)
Total votes: 17

