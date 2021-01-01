Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A10s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (106K versus 76K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (489 against 398 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Galaxy A10s

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.8% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1500:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s +23%
489 nits
Galaxy A10s
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A21s +3%
82.8%
Galaxy A10s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Samsung Galaxy A10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s +36%
188
Galaxy A10s
138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s +124%
1093
Galaxy A10s
488
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s +40%
106989
Galaxy A10s
76156

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,0 One UI 2.0
OS size 12 GB 9.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
Galaxy A10s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB
Galaxy A10s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 August 2019
Release date June 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

