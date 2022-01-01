Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A13

Самсунг Галакси А21с
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by the same chip and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 188 and 152 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (584 against 486 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 99.9%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 33 ms
Contrast 1500:1 1257:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s
486 nits
Galaxy A13 +20%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s
82.8%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 820 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s +24%
188
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s +89%
1107
Galaxy A13
586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A21s
127145
Galaxy A13
127293
CPU 35291 43950
GPU 25718 22702
Memory 32247 38791
UX 34753 22119
Total score 127145 127293
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 420 -
PCMark 3.0 score 5521 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 12 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:34 hr 11:55 hr
Watching video 14:21 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 07:21 hr
Standby 120 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A21s +1%
35:07 hr
Galaxy A13
34:36 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (75th and 81st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
79.5 dB
Galaxy A13 +5%
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 March 2022
Release date June 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

