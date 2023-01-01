Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs A14 5G

47 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A21s
VS
59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 151K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (37:25 vs 35:07 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A21s and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 540 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 80.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1500:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A21s
486 nits
Galaxy A14 5G +6%
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s +3%
82.8%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
189
Galaxy A14 5G +179%
527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1106
Galaxy A14 5G +55%
1718
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A21s
151994
Galaxy A14 5G +128%
346231
CPU 44624 99293
GPU 25424 82933
Memory 39130 77937
UX 42938 88634
Total score 151994 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A21s
424
Galaxy A14 5G +182%
1195
Max surface temperature 43.2 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 424 1195
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A21s
5466
Galaxy A14 5G +46%
7955
Web score 4684 6234
Video editing 5131 5425
Photo editing 9324 13488
Data manipulation 4013 7097
Writing score 5248 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 12 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:34 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 14:21 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 120 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A21s
35:07 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +7%
37:25 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (125th and 66th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A21s
79.5 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +14%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 January 2023
Release date June 2020 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
