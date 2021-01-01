Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (489 against 398 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 237 and 188 points
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|82.8%
|85%
|RGB color space
|88.4%
|-
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
188
Galaxy A20 +26%
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s +27%
1093
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s +9%
106989
97752
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2,0
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
39:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|March 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.
