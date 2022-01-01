Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 5G vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Apple iPhone 11

Самсунг Галакси А22 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 299K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (639 against 384 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22 5G
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 99.8%
PWM 147 Hz Not detected
Response time 28 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 1596:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 5G
384 nits
iPhone 11 +66%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 5G +4%
82.3%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G
555
iPhone 11 +139%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G
1710
iPhone 11 +102%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 5G
299327
iPhone 11 +110%
628819
CPU 90234 151608
GPU 65752 260391
Memory 53586 98414
UX 91020 119270
Total score 299327 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22 5G
1097
iPhone 11 +591%
7578
Stability 98% 72%
Graphics test 6 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1097 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 7222 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 15.4
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:29 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:41 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 14:22 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:46 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 126 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A22 5G +6%
37:00 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (44th and 79th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A22 5G
99
iPhone 11 +30%
129
Video quality
Galaxy A22 5G
75
iPhone 11 +45%
109
Generic camera score
Galaxy A22 5G
89
iPhone 11 +34%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22 5G
83.5 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A22 or Galaxy A22 5G
2. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy A22 5G
3. Galaxy A52s 5G or Galaxy A22 5G
4. Galaxy A13 5G or Galaxy A22 5G
5. Galaxy M32 5G or Galaxy A22 5G
6. iPhone XR or iPhone 11
7. iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11
8. Galaxy S20 or iPhone 11
9. iPhone X or iPhone 11
10. iPhone 12 or iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish