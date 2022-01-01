Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 5G vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (804K versus 299K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 108% higher maximum brightness (797 against 384 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 399 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22 5G
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 129%
PWM 147 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 28 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 1596:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 5G
384 nits
iPhone 13 +108%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 5G
82.3%
iPhone 13 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G
555
iPhone 13 +210%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G
1710
iPhone 13 +171%
4626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 5G
299327
iPhone 13 +169%
804149
CPU 90234 219838
GPU 65752 329364
Memory 53586 121868
UX 91020 133943
Total score 299327 804149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22 5G
1097
iPhone 13 +703%
8810
Stability 98% 79%
Graphics test 6 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 1097 8810
PCMark 3.0 score 7222 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 15.4
OS size 18 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:29 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:41 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 14:22 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 05:46 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 126 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A22 5G +2%
37:00 hr
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A22 5G
99
iPhone 13 +39%
138
Video quality
Galaxy A22 5G
75
iPhone 13 +56%
117
Generic camera score
Galaxy A22 5G
89
iPhone 13 +46%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22 5G
83.5 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2021
Release date June 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

