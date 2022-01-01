Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
- Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (804K versus 299K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 108% higher maximum brightness (797 against 384 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 399 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.3%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|129%
|PWM
|147 Hz
|609 Hz
|Response time
|28 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|1596:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
555
iPhone 13 +210%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1710
iPhone 13 +171%
4626
|CPU
|90234
|219838
|GPU
|65752
|329364
|Memory
|53586
|121868
|UX
|91020
|133943
|Total score
|299327
|804149
|Stability
|98%
|79%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|1097
|8810
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7222
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|15.4
|OS size
|18 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:29 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|13:41 hr
|13:11 hr
|Watching video
|14:22 hr
|14:33 hr
|Gaming
|05:46 hr
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|126 hr
|123 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (44th and 57th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 13 +39%
138
Video quality
iPhone 13 +56%
117
Generic camera score
iPhone 13 +46%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.23 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1