Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 124% higher maximum brightness (857 against 382 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 298K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22 5G
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 85%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 147 Hz -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 1596:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 5G
382 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +124%
857 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 5G
82.3%
Pixel 5a 5G +3%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G
559
Pixel 5a 5G +15%
644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G
1705
Pixel 5a 5G +14%
1950
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 5G
298092
Pixel 5a 5G +27%
379745
CPU 90234 110274
GPU 65752 102697
Memory 53586 76143
UX 91020 91936
Total score 298092 379745
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22 5G
1097
Pixel 5a 5G +52%
1663
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 1097 1663
PCMark 3.0 score 7222 8868
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:29 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A22 5G
16:16 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +13%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A22 5G
15:49 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +38%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A22 5G
29:00 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +12%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 August 2021
Release date June 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

