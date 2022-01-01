Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 5G vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Google Pixel 6

VS
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (37:00 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (719K versus 299K)
  • Delivers 120% higher maximum brightness (844 against 384 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 83.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 99.8%
PWM 147 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 28 ms 5 ms
Contrast 1596:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 5G
384 nits
Pixel 6 +120%
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 5G
82.3%
Pixel 6 +1%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 950 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G
555
Pixel 6 +84%
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G
1710
Pixel 6 +68%
2874
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 5G
299327
Pixel 6 +141%
719947
CPU 90234 187698
GPU 65752 298218
Memory 53586 100887
UX 91020 137683
Total score 299327 719947
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22 5G
1097
Pixel 6 +489%
6466
Stability 98% 55%
Graphics test 6 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 1097 6466
PCMark 3.0 score 7222 10520
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 18 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:29 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:41 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 14:22 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 05:46 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 126 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A22 5G +23%
37:00 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A22 5G
99
Pixel 6 +45%
144
Video quality
Galaxy A22 5G
75
Pixel 6 +53%
115
Generic camera score
Galaxy A22 5G
89
Pixel 6 +48%
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22 5G
83.5 dB
Pixel 6 +3%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2021 October 2021
Release date June 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

