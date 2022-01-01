Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Google Pixel 6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
- Shows 23% longer battery life (37:00 vs 30:01 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (719K versus 299K)
- Delivers 120% higher maximum brightness (844 against 384 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 21W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.3%
|83.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|99.8%
|PWM
|147 Hz
|397 Hz
|Response time
|28 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|1596:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
555
Pixel 6 +84%
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1710
Pixel 6 +68%
2874
|CPU
|90234
|187698
|GPU
|65752
|298218
|Memory
|53586
|100887
|UX
|91020
|137683
|Total score
|299327
|719947
|Stability
|98%
|55%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|1097
|6466
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7222
|10520
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|18 GB
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4614 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:29 hr
|1:53 hr
|Web browsing
|13:41 hr
|08:58 hr
|Watching video
|14:22 hr
|16:38 hr
|Gaming
|05:46 hr
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|126 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 6 +45%
144
Video quality
Pixel 6 +53%
115
Generic camera score
Pixel 6 +48%
132
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.23 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1