Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (37:00 vs 34:31 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 299K)
  • Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (742 against 384 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22 5G
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 89.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 100%
PWM 147 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 28 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast 1596:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 5G
384 nits
Honor 50 +93%
742 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 5G
82.3%
Honor 50 +9%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G
555
Honor 50 +41%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G
1710
Honor 50 +73%
2959
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 5G
299327
Honor 50 +71%
511649
CPU 90234 160022
GPU 65752 156981
Memory 53586 78639
UX 91020 116871
Total score 299327 511649
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22 5G
1097
Honor 50 +128%
2505
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 1097 2505
PCMark 3.0 score 7222 11962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 18 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:29 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:41 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 14:22 hr 15:11 hr
Gaming 05:46 hr 05:34 hr
Standby 126 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A22 5G +7%
37:00 hr
Honor 50
34:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22 5G
83.5 dB
Honor 50 +11%
92.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 June 2021
Release date June 2021 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.

Promotion
