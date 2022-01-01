Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.