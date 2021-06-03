Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 5G vs Oppo A74 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 182K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 571 and 310 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (620 against 392 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22 5G
vs
Oppo A74

Display

Type TFT LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 100%
PWM 147 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 28 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1596:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 5G
392 nits
Oppo A74 +58%
620 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 5G
82.3%
Oppo A74 +3%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Oppo A74 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 955 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G +84%
571
Oppo A74
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G +24%
1745
Oppo A74
1408
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A22 5G +39%
253860
Oppo A74
182966
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (119th and 140th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:29 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A22 5G
16:16 hr
Oppo A74
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A22 5G
15:49 hr
Oppo A74
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A22 5G
29;00 hr
Oppo A74
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22 5G
83.5 dB
Oppo A74 +7%
89.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 April 2021
Launch price - ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74.

