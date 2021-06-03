Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 5G vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Oppo Realme 8

Самсунг Галакси А22 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 8
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Oppo Realme 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 571 and 508 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (615 against 392 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (303K versus 253K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22 5G
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 90.7%
PWM 147 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 28 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1596:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 5G
392 nits
Realme 8 +57%
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 5G
82.3%
Realme 8 +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 955 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G +12%
571
Realme 8
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G +8%
1745
Realme 8
1617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A22 5G
253860
Realme 8 +20%
303711
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (119th and 94th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 18 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 2:29 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A22 5G
16:16 hr
Realme 8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A22 5G
15:49 hr
Realme 8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A22 5G
29;00 hr
Realme 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22 5G +3%
83.5 dB
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2021
Release date June 2021 March 2021
Launch price - ~ 213 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. It has a better software, battery life, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A12 or A22 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A22 or A22 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Oppo Realme 8
4. Oppo Realme 7 or Realme 8
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite or Oppo Realme 8
6. Oppo Realme 8s 5G or Realme 8
7. Oppo Realme X7 or Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish