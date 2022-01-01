Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 5G vs Galaxy A02 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (299K versus 66K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22 5G
vs
Galaxy A02

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 147 Hz -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 1596:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 5G
384 nits
Galaxy A02
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A02 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Mediatek MT6739W
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 950 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G +429%
555
Galaxy A02
105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G +329%
1710
Galaxy A02
399
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 5G +351%
299327
Galaxy A02
66400
CPU 90234 22242
GPU 65752 2843
Memory 53586 21450
UX 91020 19920
Total score 299327 66400
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1097 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7222 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 18 GB 9.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:29 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:41 hr -
Watching video 14:22 hr -
Gaming 05:46 hr -
Standby 126 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A22 5G
37:00 hr
Galaxy A02
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 January 2021
Release date June 2021 January 2021
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is definitely a better buy.

