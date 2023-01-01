Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.