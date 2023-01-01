Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 5G vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs A14 5G

55 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
VS
59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (515 against 374 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 283K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22 5G
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 380 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 80.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 147 Hz -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 1596:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A22 5G
374 nits
Galaxy A14 5G +38%
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 5G +2%
82.3%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 5G
283461
Galaxy A14 5G +22%
346231
CPU 102622 99293
GPU 49222 82933
Memory 50439 77937
UX 81819 88634
Total score 283461 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 43.7 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1104 1195
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A22 5G
7209
Galaxy A14 5G +10%
7955
Web score 5195 6234
Video editing 5417 5425
Photo editing 11065 13488
Data manipulation 7580 7097
Writing score 8561 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 18 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:29 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:41 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 14:22 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 126 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A22 5G
36:59 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +1%
37:25 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (74th and 66th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A22 5G
83.5 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +8%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 January 2023
Release date June 2021 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 15 W Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It has a better display, camera, performance, gaming, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A04 or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G or Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский