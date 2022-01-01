Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 5G vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 137K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (399 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22 5G
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 380 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 85%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 147 Hz -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 1596:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A22 5G
375 nits
Galaxy A20
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 5G
82.3%
Galaxy A20 +3%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G +134%
558
Galaxy A20
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G +100%
1703
Galaxy A20
853
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 5G +142%
332995
Galaxy A20
137378
CPU 102152 48062
GPU 83516 20723
Memory 51995 31990
UX 98047 37339
Total score 332995 137378
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22 5G +239%
1099
Galaxy A20
324
Stability 98% 85%
Graphics test 6 FPS 1 FPS
Graphics score 1099 324
PCMark 3.0 score 7130 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:29 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:41 hr -
Watching video 14:22 hr -
Gaming 05:46 hr -
Standby 126 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A22 5G
37:00 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2019
Release date June 2021 March 2019
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is definitely a better buy.

