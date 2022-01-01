Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Galaxy A20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 137K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 49% higher pixel density (399 vs 268 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Weighs 34 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|380 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.3%
|85%
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|-
|PWM
|147 Hz
|-
|Response time
|28 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1596:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G +134%
558
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 5G +100%
1703
853
|CPU
|102152
|48062
|GPU
|83516
|20723
|Memory
|51995
|31990
|UX
|98047
|37339
|Total score
|332995
|137378
|Stability
|98%
|85%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|1 FPS
|Graphics score
|1099
|324
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7130
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:29 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|13:41 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:22 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:46 hr
|-
|Standby
|126 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2019
|Release date
|June 2021
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.23 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is definitely a better buy.
