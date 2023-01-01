Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 13% longer battery life (39:25 vs 34:47 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 223K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (673 against 602 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 19% higher pixel density (326 vs 274 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
49
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
23
59
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
21
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|390 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|79%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|140.9%
|99.8%
|PWM
|127 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
379
iPhone 11 +253%
1339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372
iPhone 11 +154%
3483
|CPU
|68025
|166661
|GPU
|46024
|256531
|Memory
|41055
|91027
|UX
|67687
|115651
|Total score
|223297
|632275
|Max surface temperature
|47.5 °C
|43.6 °C
|Stability
|98%
|72%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|682
|7538
|Web score
|5372
|-
|Video editing
|5666
|-
|Photo editing
|10812
|-
|Data manipulation
|6630
|-
|Writing score
|6167
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|-
|OS size
|18.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|14:47 hr
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|15:49 hr
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:52 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|130 hr
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|June 2021
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 15 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
