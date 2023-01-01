Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Apple iPhone 11

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A22
64 out of 100
Apple iPhone 11
Samsung Galaxy A22
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (39:25 vs 34:47 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 223K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (673 against 602 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 19% higher pixel density (326 vs 274 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 390 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% 99.8%
PWM 127 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A22
602 nits
iPhone 11 +12%
673 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 +7%
84.3%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22
379
iPhone 11 +253%
1339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22
1372
iPhone 11 +154%
3483
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22
223297
iPhone 11 +183%
632275
CPU 68025 166661
GPU 46024 256531
Memory 41055 91027
UX 67687 115651
Total score 223297 632275
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22
682
iPhone 11 +1005%
7538
Max surface temperature 47.5 °C 43.6 °C
Stability 98% 72%
Graphics test 4 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 682 7538
Web score 5372 -
Video editing 5666 -
Photo editing 10812 -
Data manipulation 6630 -
Writing score 6167 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:47 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 15:49 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:52 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 130 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A22 +13%
39:25 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (33rd and 133rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
iPhone 11 +4%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 15 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
