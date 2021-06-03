Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Samsung Galaxy A22 Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh

Shows 44% longer battery life (121 vs 84 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 229K)

68% higher pixel density (460 vs 274 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A22 Price Apple iPhone 12 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 274 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 86% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 140.9% 99.4% PWM 127 Hz 226 Hz Response time 6 ms 16 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy A22 598 nits iPhone 12 +7% 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A22 84.3% iPhone 12 +2% 86%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2000 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple GPU GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A22 378 iPhone 12 +326% 1611 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A22 1384 iPhone 12 +195% 4076 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A22 229922 iPhone 12 +180% 644830 CPU 66952 164857 GPU 52483 272200 Memory 43515 116378 UX 66169 91335 Total score 229922 644830 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A22 683 iPhone 12 +1001% 7523 Stability 98% 77% Graphics test 4 FPS 45 FPS Graphics score 683 7523 PCMark 3.0 score 6751 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM One UI Core 3.1 - OS size 18.1 GB 7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A22 n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Galaxy A22 n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Galaxy A22 n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A22 80.1 dB iPhone 12 +1% 81.1 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced June 2021 October 2020 Release date June 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.