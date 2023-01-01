Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A22 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh

Shows 9% longer battery life (39:25 vs 36:11 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Has 2 SIM card slots

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Weighs 20 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 222K)

Delivers 199% higher peak brightness (1776 against 594 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

68% higher pixel density (460 vs 274 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 274 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 390 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 87% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 140.9% 99.8% PWM 127 Hz 240 Hz Response time 6 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A22 594 nits iPhone 14 Pro +199% 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A22 84.3% iPhone 14 Pro +3% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 15 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:47 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:52 hr 06:03 hr Standby 130 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy A22 +9% 39:25 hr iPhone 14 Pro 36:11 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (28th and 89th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A22 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality Galaxy A22 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score Galaxy A22 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A22 80.1 dB iPhone 14 Pro +12% 89.5 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced June 2021 September 2022 Release date June 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.