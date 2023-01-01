Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A22
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (39:25 vs 36:11 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 222K)
  • Delivers 199% higher peak brightness (1776 against 594 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 68% higher pixel density (460 vs 274 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 390 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 87%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% 99.8%
PWM 127 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A22
594 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +199%
1776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22
84.3%
iPhone 14 Pro +3%
87%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 2000 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22
376
iPhone 14 Pro +391%
1847
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22
1369
iPhone 14 Pro +288%
5313
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22
222094
iPhone 14 Pro +321%
934717
CPU 68025 253169
GPU 46024 394023
Memory 41055 149281
UX 67687 145972
Total score 222094 934717
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22
682
iPhone 14 Pro +1348%
9874
Max surface temperature 47.5 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 98% 79%
Graphics test 4 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 682 9874
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5372 -
Video editing 5729 -
Photo editing 10793 -
Data manipulation 6723 -
Writing score 6143 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:47 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 15:49 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:52 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 130 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A22 +9%
39:25 hr
iPhone 14 Pro
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +12%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2022
Release date June 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

