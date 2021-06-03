Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (121 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 229K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (411 vs 274 PPI)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (849 against 598 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% 99.8%
PWM 127 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22
598 nits
Pixel 6 +42%
849 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 +1%
84.3%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 1000 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22
378
Pixel 6 +173%
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22
1384
Pixel 6 +110%
2908
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22
229922
Pixel 6 +196%
681311
CPU 66952 174794
GPU 52483 271691
Memory 43515 100065
UX 66169 128962
Total score 229922 681311
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22
683
Pixel 6 +839%
6410
Stability 98% 54%
Graphics test 4 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 683 6410
PCMark 3.0 score 6751 10462
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 18.1 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A22 +39%
17:18 hr
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A22
18:15 hr
Pixel 6 +12%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A22 +49%
31:40 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
Pixel 6 +8%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2021 October 2021
Release date June 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

