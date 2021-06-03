Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Google Pixel 6 VS Samsung Galaxy A22 Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Shows 41% longer battery life (121 vs 86 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh

Weighs 21 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 229K)

50% higher pixel density (411 vs 274 PPI)

Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (849 against 598 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 21W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A22 Price Google Pixel 6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 274 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 83.4% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 140.9% 99.8% PWM 127 Hz 397 Hz Response time 6 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy A22 598 nits Pixel 6 +42% 849 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A22 +1% 84.3% Pixel 6 83.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Google Tensor Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 1000 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A22 378 Pixel 6 +173% 1032 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A22 1384 Pixel 6 +110% 2908 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A22 229922 Pixel 6 +196% 681311 CPU 66952 174794 GPU 52483 271691 Memory 43515 100065 UX 66169 128962 Total score 229922 681311 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A22 683 Pixel 6 +839% 6410 Stability 98% 54% Graphics test 4 FPS 38 FPS Graphics score 683 6410 PCMark 3.0 score 6751 10462 AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Stock Android OS size 18.1 GB 17.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A22 n/a Pixel 6 144 Video quality Galaxy A22 n/a Pixel 6 115 Generic camera score Galaxy A22 n/a Pixel 6 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A22 80.1 dB Pixel 6 +8% 86.3 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced June 2021 October 2021 Release date June 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.