Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • 43% higher pixel density (391 vs 274 PPI)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (430 against 350 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% -
PWM 127 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22
350 nits
Honor 50 Lite +23%
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22
84.3%
Honor 50 Lite +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 +1%
1242
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 +9%
227504
Honor 50 Lite
208522
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 2:17 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 October 2021
Release date June 2021 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50 Lite. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A22.

