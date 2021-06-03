Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.