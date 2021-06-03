Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.