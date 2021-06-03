Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Самсунг Галакси А22
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Samsung Galaxy A22
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 197K)
  • 43% higher pixel density (391 vs 274 PPI)
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (521 against 351 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 596 and 292 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% 99.1%
PWM 127 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22
351 nits
Honor 9X Pro +48%
521 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22
84.3%
Honor 9X Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22
292
Honor 9X Pro +104%
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22
1267
Honor 9X Pro +54%
1948
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22
197654
Honor 9X Pro +89%
374380
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A22
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A22
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A22
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
Honor 9X Pro +3%
82.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 July 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A22. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Galaxy A22
2. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Galaxy A22
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A22
4. Samsung Galaxy M21s or Galaxy A22
5. Samsung Galaxy A32 or Galaxy A22
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Huawei Honor 9X Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Honor 9X Pro
8. Huawei Honor 9X or 9X Pro
9. Huawei P40 Pro or Honor 9X Pro
10. Oppo Realme 5 Pro or Huawei Honor 9X Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish