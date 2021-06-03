Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Самсунг Галакси А22
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2021
Samsung Galaxy A22
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • 44% higher pixel density (395 vs 274 PPI)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (447 against 351 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% 99.4%
PWM 127 Hz -
Response time 6 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22
351 nits
P Smart 2021 +27%
447 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22
84.3%
P Smart 2021
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22
292
P Smart 2021 +2%
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22
1267
P Smart 2021 +5%
1334
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22
197654
P Smart 2021
197328
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A22
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A22
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A22
n/a
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
P Smart 2021 +14%
91 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 September 2020
Release date June 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A22. It has a better display, software, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A22
2. Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A22
3. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Galaxy A22
4. Galaxy M21s vs Galaxy A22
5. Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A22
6. Galaxy A51 vs P Smart 2021
7. Galaxy A31 vs P Smart 2021
8. Redmi Note 9 vs P Smart 2021
9. Oppo A53 vs P Smart 2021
10. Honor 10 vs P Smart 2021

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish