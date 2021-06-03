Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Huawei Y6p – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Huawei Y6p

Самсунг Галакси А22
VS
Хуавей Y6p
Samsung Galaxy A22
Huawei Y6p

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 109K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (548 against 351 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Huawei Y6p

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% 94.4%
PWM 127 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1444:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22
351 nits
Huawei Y6p +56%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 +4%
84.3%
Huawei Y6p
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 +113%
292
Huawei Y6p
137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 +155%
1267
Huawei Y6p
496
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 +81%
197654
Huawei Y6p
109284
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
Huawei Y6p +4%
83.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 May 2020
Release date June 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.

