Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Huawei Y6p
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 109K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (548 against 351 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
51
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|278 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|81.3%
|RGB color space
|140.9%
|94.4%
|PWM
|127 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6 ms
|25.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1444:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|-
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 +113%
292
137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 +155%
1267
496
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 +81%
197654
109284
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2021
|May 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.
