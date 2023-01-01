Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Edge Plus (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

VS
Samsung Galaxy A22
Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 43% higher pixel density (393 vs 274 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (681 against 594 nits)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Edge Plus (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 390 nits 600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% -
PWM 127 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A22
594 nits
Edge Plus (2022) +15%
681 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22
84.3%
Edge Plus (2022) +4%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Motorola Edge Plus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 730
GPU clock 1000 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22
376
Edge Plus (2022) +215%
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22
1369
Edge Plus (2022) +164%
3621
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 68025 -
GPU 46024 -
Memory 41055 -
UX 67687 -
Total score 222094 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22
682
Edge Plus (2022) +1107%
8232
Max surface temperature 47.5 °C -
Stability 98% 62%
Graphics test 4 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 682 8232
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A22
6716
Edge Plus (2022) +119%
14722
Web score 5372 12446
Video editing 5729 7660
Photo editing 10793 34547
Data manipulation 6723 11599
Writing score 6143 17986
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:47 hr -
Watching video 15:49 hr -
Gaming 05:52 hr -
Standby 130 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2021 January 2022
Release date June 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.

