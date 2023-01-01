Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A22 Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz 43% higher pixel density (393 vs 274 PPI)

43% higher pixel density (393 vs 274 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (681 against 594 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 274 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 390 nits 600 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 87.4% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 140.9% - PWM 127 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A22 594 nits Edge Plus (2022) +15% 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A22 84.3% Edge Plus (2022) +4% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 15 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:47 hr - Watching video 15:49 hr - Gaming 05:52 hr - Standby 130 hr - General battery life Galaxy A22 39:25 hr Edge Plus (2022) n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.6 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A22 n/a Edge Plus (2022) 120 Video quality Galaxy A22 n/a Edge Plus (2022) 105 Generic camera score Galaxy A22 n/a Edge Plus (2022) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A22 80.1 dB Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced June 2021 January 2022 Release date June 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.