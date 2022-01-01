Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.