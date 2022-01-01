Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Moto G100 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Motorola Moto G100

Самсунг Галакси А22
VS
Моторола Мото G100
Samsung Galaxy A22
Motorola Moto G100

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (39:38 vs 31:41 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G100
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (677K versus 230K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (409 vs 274 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Moto G100

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 274 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% -
PWM 127 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22
595 nits
Moto G100 +3%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22
84.3%
Moto G100
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Motorola Moto G100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 650
GPU clock 1000 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22
376
Moto G100 +151%
943
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22
1364
Moto G100 +109%
2848
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22
230127
Moto G100 +194%
677601
CPU 66889 194288
GPU 52799 233134
Memory 42837 114307
UX 68466 136736
Total score 230127 677601
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22
683
Moto G100 +512%
4179
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 683 4179
PCMark 3.0 score 6750 12014
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:56 hr 09:45 hr
Watching video 15:49 hr 11:43 hr
Gaming 06:03 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 130 hr 128 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A22 +25%
39:38 hr
Moto G100
31:41 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (17th and 143rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
Moto G100
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2021
Release date June 2021 April 2021
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G100 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A22 vs Redmi Note 11
2. Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A13
3. Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A32
4. Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A13 5G
5. Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A22s 5G
6. Moto G100 vs OnePlus 9R
7. Moto G100 vs Moto G50
8. Moto G100 vs Moto G 5G
9. Moto G100 vs Moto G200

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish