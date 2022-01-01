Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Motorola Moto G50
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (594 against 361 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 10% longer battery life (133 vs 121 hours)
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 229K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 376 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|83.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|140.9%
|93.2%
|PWM
|127 Hz
|2336000 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|44 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1889:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
Moto G50 +34%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1369
Moto G50 +18%
1621
|CPU
|66889
|93433
|GPU
|52799
|55175
|Memory
|42837
|56324
|UX
|68466
|79177
|Total score
|229723
|283793
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|5 FPS
|Graphics score
|683
|982
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6750
|8371
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|-
|OS size
|18.1 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:18 hr
Moto G50 +12%
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Moto G50 +1%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Moto G50 +38%
43:21 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (53rd and 14th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|April 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A22. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G50.
