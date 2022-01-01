Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Motorola Moto G50

Самсунг Галакси А22
VS
Моторола Мото G50
Samsung Galaxy A22
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (594 against 361 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (133 vs 121 hours)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 229K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 376 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% 93.2%
PWM 127 Hz 2336000 Hz
Response time 6 ms 44 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 +65%
594 nits
Moto G50
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 +1%
84.3%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22
376
Moto G50 +34%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22
1369
Moto G50 +18%
1621
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22
229723
Moto G50 +24%
283793
CPU 66889 93433
GPU 52799 55175
Memory 42837 56324
UX 68466 79177
Total score 229723 283793
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22
683
Moto G50 +44%
982
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 683 982
PCMark 3.0 score 6750 8371
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 -
OS size 18.1 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A22
17:18 hr
Moto G50 +12%
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A22
18:15 hr
Moto G50 +1%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A22
31:40 hr
Moto G50 +38%
43:21 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (53rd and 14th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22 +1%
80.1 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2021
Release date June 2021 April 2021
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A22. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A22
2. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A22
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A22
4. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A22
5. Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Galaxy A22
6. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Motorola Moto G50
7. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Motorola Moto G50
8. Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Moto G50
9. Motorola Moto G30 vs Moto G50
10. Motorola Moto G10 vs Moto G50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish