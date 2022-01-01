Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Nokia 7.2

Самсунг Галакси А22
VS
Нокиа 7.2
Samsung Galaxy A22
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Shows 75% longer battery life (121 vs 69 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (229K versus 203K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 274 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% -
PWM 127 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 +2%
594 nits
Nokia 7.2
580 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 +2%
84.3%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 +14%
376
Nokia 7.2
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22
1369
Nokia 7.2 +5%
1441
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 +13%
229723
Nokia 7.2
203733
CPU 66889 77477
GPU 52799 40086
Memory 42837 38176
UX 68466 49892
Total score 229723 203733
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22 +82%
683
Nokia 7.2
376
Stability 98% 96%
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 683 376
PCMark 3.0 score 6750 6208
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Android One
OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A22 +60%
17:18 hr
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A22 +93%
18:15 hr
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A22 +10%
31:40 hr
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
Nokia 7.2 +6%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 September 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
2. Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Samsung Galaxy A52
3. Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
4. Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
5. Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Samsung Galaxy M21s
6. Nokia 7.2 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Nokia 7.2 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Nokia 7.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s
9. Nokia 7.2 vs Nokia 5.3
10. Nokia 7.2 vs Nokia 8.1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish