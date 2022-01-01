Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Nokia G21 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Nokia G21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (229K versus 160K)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (594 against 436 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 376 and 310 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Nokia G21

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% 94.9%
PWM 127 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 49 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1070:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 +36%
594 nits
Nokia G21
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 +3%
84.3%
Nokia G21
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Nokia G21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 +21%
376
Nokia G21
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 +15%
1369
Nokia G21
1191
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 +43%
229723
Nokia G21
160105
CPU 66889 61323
GPU 52799 24437
Memory 42837 39969
UX 68466 35896
Total score 229723 160105
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 683 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6750 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 -
OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A22
17:18 hr
Nokia G21 +13%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A22 +12%
18:15 hr
Nokia G21
16:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A22
31:40 hr
Nokia G21 +18%
37:12 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (53rd and 28th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
Nokia G21 +7%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 February 2022
Release date June 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A22. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G21.

