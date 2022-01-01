Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Nokia X20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 34 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
- Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
- 44% higher pixel density (395 vs 274 PPI)
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 229K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 376 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
62
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|79.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|140.9%
|98.7%
|PWM
|127 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|30.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|923:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX2
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
Nokia X20 +35%
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1369
Nokia X20 +21%
1653
|CPU
|66889
|96013
|GPU
|52799
|84253
|Memory
|42837
|62060
|UX
|68466
|81099
|Total score
|229723
|320682
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|5 FPS
|Graphics score
|683
|981
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6750
|7009
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|-
|OS size
|18.1 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4470 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|May 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A22. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nokia X20.
