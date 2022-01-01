Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Nokia X20 – which one to choose?

VS
Samsung Galaxy A22
Nokia X20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • 44% higher pixel density (395 vs 274 PPI)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 229K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 376 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Nokia X20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% 98.7%
PWM 127 Hz -
Response time 6 ms 30.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 923:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22
594 nits
Nokia X20 +3%
614 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No IPX2
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 +6%
84.3%
Nokia X20
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Nokia X20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22
376
Nokia X20 +35%
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22
1369
Nokia X20 +21%
1653
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22
229723
Nokia X20 +40%
320682
CPU 66889 96013
GPU 52799 84253
Memory 42837 62060
UX 68466 81099
Total score 229723 320682
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A22
683
Nokia X20 +44%
981
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 683 981
PCMark 3.0 score 6750 7009
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 -
OS size 18.1 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A22
17:18 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A22
18:15 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A22
31:40 hr
Nokia X20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
Nokia X20 +4%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 May 2021
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A22. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nokia X20.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
