Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Nokia XR20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Nokia XR20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 370 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4630 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 62 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 44% higher pixel density (395 vs 274 PPI)
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 229K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|76.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|140.9%
|128.3%
|PWM
|127 Hz
|1163000 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|26 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1815:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|171.64 mm (6.76 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|81.5 mm (3.21 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|10.64 mm (0.42 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|248 gramm (8.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
Nokia XR20 +35%
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1369
Nokia XR20 +21%
1658
|CPU
|66889
|95962
|GPU
|52799
|85288
|Memory
|42837
|65134
|UX
|68466
|81871
|Total score
|229723
|327315
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|5 FPS
|Graphics score
|683
|981
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6750
|7042
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|-
|OS size
|18.1 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4630 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|August 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|1.43 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia XR20. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A22.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1