Samsung Galaxy A22 vs OnePlus Nord N10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- 48% higher pixel density (405 vs 274 PPI)
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 227K)
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (439 against 348 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|82.9%
|RGB color space
|140.9%
|99.2%
|PWM
|127 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|789:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 619L
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
290
Nord N10 +109%
606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1241
Nord N10 +49%
1844
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
227175
Nord N10 +45%
329482
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OS size
|18.1 GB
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (24% in 30 min)
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:17 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
29:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A22.
