Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Oppo Realme 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (595 against 430 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
- 50% higher pixel density (411 vs 274 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (289K versus 230K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|140.9%
|-
|PWM
|127 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
Realme 9 +3%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1364
Realme 9 +14%
1559
|CPU
|66889
|86582
|GPU
|52799
|50350
|Memory
|42837
|73914
|UX
|68466
|79973
|Total score
|230127
|289955
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|683
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6750
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|18.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 31 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|14:56 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:49 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:03 hr
|-
|Standby
|130 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|April 2022
|Release date
|June 2021
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A22.
